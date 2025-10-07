Will the 2025 Bihar battle be like 2020 or 2024 | Number Theory
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 02:11 am IST
.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Bihar elections. After a two-phase poll beginning November 6, results will be declared on November 14. What will happen in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections? A longer data story gives a slightly long-term perspective on Bihar's politics to understand the dynamics of the present election. However, there is an equally interesting question to be asked about the recent past of Bihar's electoral competition. Here are four charts which try to throw more light on Bihar's politics from this perspective.
2020 assembly election was the closest Bihar has seen in a long time
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Will the 2025 Bihar battle be like 2020 or 2024 | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy