Will the 2025 Bihar battle be like 2020 or 2024 | Number Theory

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Bihar elections. After a two-phase poll beginning November 6, results will be declared on November 14. What will happen in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections? A longer data story gives a slightly long-term perspective on Bihar's politics to understand the dynamics of the present election. However, there is an equally interesting question to be asked about the recent past of Bihar's electoral competition. Here are four charts which try to throw more light on Bihar's politics from this perspective.

People at a Patna shop watch Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar's press conference on the announcement Bihar election date on Monday(ANI)