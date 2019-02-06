1,474 doctors to be recruited through JPSC for Jharkhand government hospitals

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the health department’s proposal to recruit 1474 doctors through Jharkhand public commission (JPSC).

It also approved the allotment of coal block in Pachwara to Punjab state power corporation on 1019.44 hectare land.

Giving details of the doctors’ recruitment, health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi said, 513 doctors will be posted in PMCH, Dhanbad along with 94 super specialty doctors. MGMCH, Jamshedpur will have 713 doctors besides 154 doctors in 77 newly created primary health centres.

Approval was given for the creation of 288 pots of para-medical staff in 12 sub divisions.

“To improve administration in RIMS, Ranchi three posts have been created, that will include one additional director (administration), one additional director (finance) and one deputy director (finance),” said Chandravanshi.

The cabinet also approved for free LPG connections to 57 lakh ration card holders. The centre will provide the LPG connection while the state will provide oven and second refill, said food and public distribution minister Saryu Roy.

The new connections would be provided in the name of eldest women member of the family whose name should be there in the ration card and the family should not have other connection in other’s name.

Other decisions:

10 per cent hike in dearness allowance to the employees of planning and finance from July 2018

6 per cent hike in dearness allowance on family pension of retired government employees

Approval to state firearms bureau and district firearms bureau for identification and listing of arms and their renewals

Nod to Central coalfields Limited proposal of opening medical college and hospital in Kanke, Ranchi

Construction of 304 check dams costing Rs 211.26 crore

Industrial training centre in Itkhori, Chatra

Extension of services for 332 persons engaged in DeGS Society for implementing e-governance for one year

Approval of Rs 180.45 crore for five water resources schemes

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 12:45 IST