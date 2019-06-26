10 skills India’s graduates need to lead a bright career

Every year millions of graduate enter the job market, but a great number of them do not fit the scheme of things due to lack of employable skills. As the job market scales up the skill-set level for hiring new recruits, the task for the new job entrants is getting difficult day by day.

Last year Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani claimed that 94% of IT graduates are not fit for hiring again due to absence of skill shortage. There is a dire need to address the critical issues plaguing our education system by doing away with obsolete syllabus and conventional pedagogy and lack of industry-institute linkage and innovation.

Let us discuss ten important skills India’s graduates currently lack to enter the job market.

1. Multitasking

If you think having a certain set of skills is enough, then you are mistaken. In today’s time, companies hunt for candidates having the ability to multi-task. The demand for multi-skilled personnel is on the rise with the advancements in professional sector.

2. Troubleshoot Skills

Every recruiter looks for a problem solver that can work independently especially in times of crisis. The skill of troubleshooting requires a logical and analytical approach to solve critical problems facing any company. Your approach to show how you can troubleshoot from different angles in times of crisis can make a difference for you during the hiring process.

3. Strong Command on Accounting and Finance Skills

Graduates from all kinds of disciplines have to deal with dynamics of accounting and financing. You do not have to be an expertise in mathematics, but one should be comfortable with understanding numbers in the process with a vision to improve the present and future of your clients. Understanding complex tasks, tools required for calculation and interpreting the tax regulations, maintaining balance sheets and logs with accuracy help one succeed in the domains.

4. Use of Social Media

Ever since various social media platforms have given a personal and professional space to its users, business processes largely require people who have a thorough understanding of the social media, especially in understanding markets, consumers and services. Having a strong grip on social media handles is a must-have skill to excel at work.

5. Networking skills

Building strong relationships and connections is the key to a successful job hunt. A network of professional friends may help you scour a good job. As of today, the social media has helped people to connect and build relationships.

6. Technical skills

Computer or technical literacy in this age of information and communication technology is the basic requirement for any kind of employment you are looking for. Employers expect new recruits to be proficient in computer literacy despite the companies holding on the job-specific software training.

7. Willingness to learn

In the ever changing and evolving Job market, every candidate must be ready to absorb new skills at any given time. The employers want people who can grow and learn as changes occur. New skill set is must for surviving, improving and achieving success in the career.

8. Team Player

Despite possessing problem-solving skills, you need to be a team player as many jobs involve working in one of more groups. It is the teamwork that helps any organization drive towards the success. The companies look for candidates who can bring out the best in others.

9. Entrepreneurial Skills

Possessing entrepreneurial skills help, you identify the gaps in an organization’s business approach and suggest ways to improve it. You need to be acquainted with the basic business model of a company and if you are able to such a skill to hiring managers then you can make your candidature more attractive for recruiter.

10. Vocational Skills

Gaining knowledge in a specific domain or profession, following industry trends, gaining command over languages and getting familiar with the client’s needs are certain requisite skills that build your stairway to your goals.

In the order of mention, here is one bonus point to upgrade your skill-set

BONUS: Bootstrapping and Start-Up Plans

Not gaining anything out of somebody else’s venture? Why don’t you subsume into the idea of creating your own empire? Working on your side-hustle that can drive you and converting it into a business requires forward thinking and a judicious planning. If you are able to pitch your idea in your desired market, you are good to go.

(The author is Narendra Shyamsukha, Founder & Chairman, ICA Edu Skills)

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:48 IST