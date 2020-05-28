e-paper
Home / Education / 13 teachers of St Stephen’s college write to principal over ‘unlawful’ construction on campus

13 teachers of St Stephen’s college write to principal over ‘unlawful’ construction on campus

They claimed that various “arbitrary and illegal actions” are being carried out without the approval of the college governing body.

education Updated: May 28, 2020 08:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College.
Thirteen teachers of the Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College have written to the principal alleging that unlawful construction is being carried out on the campus.

They claimed that various “arbitrary and illegal actions” are being carried out without the approval of the college governing body.

“It is deeply disturbing that without informing the residents of the affected premises houses and taking their consent, a large number of construction workers have entered the residential premises of teachers in violation of mandatory norms of social distancing during the fourth national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said.

“Your actions are putting the life of teachers and their families, including young children, at grave risk,” it said.

The teachers also claimed that serious irreparable damage has been caused to various old trees on college campus in violation of environmental laws, including forest and tree protection laws.

“A large portion of the Children’s Park on the campus has been encroached upon, earth and soil has been dug up ostensibly for a parking lot, and one large tree has been damaged with its roots cut and exposed, and the hedges uprooted. The area meant for Children’s Park is now being arbitrarily reduced and encroached upon for creating a parking lot,” they alleged.

There was no reaction from college authorities.

