14 from Jharkhand ace UPSC exam

In the list of 759 successful candidates announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday, there were four candidates from the capital city of Jharkhand and 14 successful candidates from the state. The four are: Tanay Shankar (Rank 136); Shivashish (Rank 368); Debraj Das (Rank 529); and Jaish Kumar (Rank 703).

Mock tests helped: Tanay Shankar

Shankar, a resident of Dipatoli, passed his senior secondary school exam from Surendranath Centenary School. After getting a chemical engineering degree from BITS Pilani, he did his management studies from IIM Indore in 2018. His father is a doctor, and his mother is the principal of a women’s college in Ranchi.

“I solved a lot of mock tests for the prelims, besides writing practice for the mains. Regular reading of newspapers, along with focusing on the optional subject helped. Took mock interview tests for the final round,” said Shankar, who cracked the exam in his first attempt.

I studied for 10 hours daily: Shivashish

A resident of Pundag, Shivashish did his schooling from DAV Kapildev and DPS. He then did BTech and MTech from IIT BHU, and worked at a private bank in Pune for a year. His father is an assistant engineer in the state government, and his mother is a home-maker.

Shivashish, who did not take coaching, cracked the exam in his third attempt. “I studied at least 10 hours daily. Patience and perseverance are key,” he said.

family support led to success: Debraj Das

A resident of Namkum, Das did his schooling from Kolkata, then got a mechanical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur in 2009. He was preparing for the UPSC exam while working at Mecon Ltd. His father is with Bank of India, and his mother is a homemaker. Das passed the exam in his third attempt. He attributed it to regular self-study and family support.

One must never lose hope: Jaish Kumar

Kumar, a resident of Jail Road, had his schooling at the Central Academy and Army School. He became a marine engineer in 2012, but left his private job to prepare for this exam. He was inspired to become a civil servant as his father was a police officer, and his grandfather was an IAS officer. “One must never lose hope even in the face of failure,” said Kumar, who passed in his third attempt.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 00:35 IST