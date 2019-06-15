15 out of 21 students of Abhayanand Super 30 crack JEE Advanced 2019

Continuing its success streak ,Abhyanand Super 30,managed to pave the way for entry of its 15 students to the IITs after they crack the JEE Advanced examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

The 15 students who succeeded in the JEE Advanced mostly belong to economically weaker sections and underprivileged. A total of 21 students of the institute had qualified the JEE Mains exam and tried their luck to enter the IITs.

Talking to media persons after the result, Pankaj Kumar, the institute coordinator said that their students namely Satyam Kumar (AIR 2160), Ankit Kumar (AIR3739), Mayank Kumar (AIR4100), Abhishek Kumar (AIR4768) and Sabhya Sanchi (AIR6629) cracked the JEE Advanced exam. The rest seven also managed to qualify for their admission to the IITs.

Satyam aspires to become an IAS officer in his life. He says, “I want to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi. I wish to prepare for UPSC exams as civil services fascinate me the most.”

“Enrolling in super 30 was a turning point in my life. In past two years, I got a conducive and competitive environment to prepare for IIT. Abhyanand sir and other faculties always boosted my morale to work hard and perform better. The credit of success goes to Abhyanand sir and the faculty members.”

Former police officer and the founder director of the Abhyanand Super 30, Abhyanand, congratulated the students for qualifying the JEE Advanced exam and gave them heartiest wishes for their bright future.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 10:55 IST