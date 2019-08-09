2 Bihar students of NIT-Jamshedpur bag annual salary offers of Rs 43 lakh

education

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:31 IST

Software giant Micosoft locked Kanishka and Aman Kumar for annual salary package of Rs 43.30 lakh each, setting a record of sorts in offering highest salary package till date in National Institute of Technology-Jamshedpur (NIT- Jamshedpur), officials said here on Thursday.

“This is the highest package offered so far in NIT-Jamshedpur. Microsoft has picked up Aman Kumar (Patna) and Kanishka (Buxar) – both students of computer science and engineering (CSE) in this year’s campus placement drive on its ninth day today. Last year, Microsoft had picked up Suyash Srivastav for annual package of Rs 42.02 lakh while eight of our students had bagged annual package of Rs 27 lakh each from Amazon before last year,” said Dr Prahlad Prasad, professor-in-charge of NIT-Jamshedpur placement and training wing on Thursday.

“For past two years, we have been seeing 90% placements against our intake of about 600 students. This is because some students don’t opt for placement as they go for higher studies. This high strike rate of placements is due to changed academic atmosphere, improving infrastructure and perhaps an upward swing in the job environment. We provide training and guidance to the students required for better placements,” Dr KK Shukla, NIT-Jamshedpur director, told HT.

Amazon has locked eight students for package of Rs 28.75 lakh each; Qualcom has picked up two students for Rs 16 lakh package, Increff has locked two for Rs 15 lakh each while Buyhatke picked up one for Rs 15 lakh package.

Dr KK Shukla said they hoped to achieve almost 100% placement this year with 60 companies, including multinationals, already booking their slots for campus placement till September.

“The drive will continue till November and we are expecting about 200 companies to come for placement. Software companies are offering the highest packages but core sector companies are also coming in great numbers … Bajaj too has picked up five of our students,” added Dr Shukla.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:54 IST