22-year-old IIT Kanpur graduate Rounak Majumdar tops CAT 2018 exam

IIT Kanpur B Tech graduate Rounak Majumdar cracked CAT 2018 exam with a 100 percentile score. His overall score was 251.38 out of 300.

The 22-year-old mechanical engineer is presently working with a financial allied company in Gurugram and wants to pursue a career in finance. His preference will be either IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore or IIM Kolkata, “All depends how I will fare in the interview,” he said.

“Learning from the mistakes I made in my first attempt, this time I kept my preparation straight forward. I started preparing for the CAT in August 2018. It was clear in my mind that time management and CAT related skills will hold the key,” he said over phone.

In Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section, he scored 87.62 out of 102. In Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section, he scored 66.77 out of 96 and in the section of Quantitative Ability, he scored 96.99 out of 102.

Majumdar said he took series of mock tests of two coaching institutes. “I took one or two mock test every weekend. And spent rest of the week analysing the mistakes I have made in the test,” he said.

“I would ask future aspirants to not hype CAT up in their minds, and keep working towards improving themselves personally,” he said an advice to the candidates aspiring to crack CAT.

An avid reader, Rounak Majumdar is fond of reading science fiction. He aims at reading one book in a week, four in a month and nearly 50 in a year. “Not just science fiction, I read books ranging from fantasy to the classics, to non-fiction as well,” he said.

Elated with results, Majumdar said, “I made a call to my parents to tell them the good news. They were as much a part of this success as me. I would like to thank my parents for their unending love and support,” he said.

Majumdar, who was at IIT Kanpur from 2014 to 2018, had secured a spot under top 1000 rank in IIT JEE.

CAT 2018 was held on November 25, 2018 at over 370 centres across the country. The test was of three hour duration. The candidates got 60 minutes to complete each section, which was to be completed before proceeding to the next. The answer key for CAT 2018 was released in December 2018.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 21:22 IST