3 Indians selected for Gates Cambridge scholarships 2020

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:52 IST

Three Indians are among 77 academically outstanding and socially committed postgraduates selected on Wednesday for the prestigious Gates Cambridge Scholarship to study at the University of Cambridge from the 2020-21 academic year.

The three scholar-elects from India are: Anirudh Sharma (PhD Clinical School MBPhD Programme), Priyanka Kotamraju (PhD Sociology) and Stuti Pachisia (PhD English). Besides, there are others of Indian origin from United States. The 2019 cohort included seven Indians.

The international postgraduate scholarship programme was launched in 2000 with a $210 million donation to the University of Cambridge from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Since the first cohort in 2001, over 1,700 scholars have been selected from over 100 countries.

Stephen Toope, vice-chancellor of the university, said: “The Gates Cambridge Scholars are an outstanding group of people. They have not only demonstrated exceptional academic abilities in their fields, but have also shown a real commitment to engaging with the world – and to changing it for the better”.

“They truly embody the values our University cherishes – excellence, a global outlook and an aspiration to contribute to society, values that are needed more than ever at this terrible time,” he said.

Eighty per cent of the 2020 cohort will pursue PhDs. Their subjects range from the impact of climate change on coastal birds and rabies control to indigenous rights in New Zealand, the history of uncertainty in polar climate science and the moral basis of identity-based harm.

Barry Everitt, provost of the Gates Cambridge Trust, added: “This year’s selection process has taken place against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic which more than ever shows the vital need to bring together from around the world the most brilliant minds from the most diverse backgrounds to work on global challenges”.