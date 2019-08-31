₹350 crore earmarked for HP Central University campus

education

Aug 31, 2019

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said that work on the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus and expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra will begin soon.

Interacting with the media at the airport after arriving from Delhi, Thakur said, “Directions have been issued to the departments and agencies concerned to prepare a master plan of the campus within 15 days. Rs 350 crore will be released soon so that work can be started.”

Nine years since its inception, the university functions from temporary campuses in Dharamshala, Dehra and Shahpur.

The minister said the Centre will announce the expansion of Gaggal airport in the coming days. On the expansion of rail network in the state, Thakur said new projects will be started only after pending projects are completed. “At present, work is underway on the Una-Nangal-Talwara project, while land acquisition is being done for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur rail line,” he said. The global investors’ meet in Dharamshala in November will open up new opportunities for the state, he said. The Centre will release relief for residents affected by the recent heavy rain after the state government submits its report. A T20 match between India and South Africa will be played in Dharamshala on September 15. “The match will boost local economy besides promoting tourism. More matches will be played here,” he said.

Aug 31, 2019