517 secondary schools in UP to soon have smart classes

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:05 IST

The use of blackboard, chalk, duster and jute sack will soon be a thing of past in the government run secondary school in Uttar Pradesh.

Instead, the classes in 517 secondary schools will now have projectors, advanced gadgets, laser torches and comfortable chair and tables.

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to make these classes smart as part of the drive to make education more engaging and interesting for students, said an official.

The state government has earmarked a budget of Rs 26.53 crore every year for these smart classes.

“The scheme, which will benefit one-lakh students every year, will be rolled out from December,” said an official.

The technology will slowly be rolled out in all 2270 secondary schools to benefit all the students studying in government schools, the official said.

The move, besides making education much simple for students, will also help reduce the weight of their school bags.

Difficult subjects like science, geography etc would be taught through films and animations with the help of projectors installed in smart classrooms. Students will get to see 3D images on the screen in subjects, which would make the subjects interesting and easy for the students.

The government is also planning to conduct training programmes for teachers to make them efficient in using this new technology. Subject experts from the NCERT will provide training to the teachers to use and operate the new gadgets.

There are a total of 2270 state secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented in 517 secondary schools.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:04 IST