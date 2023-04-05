8 common mistakes made while filling out UPSC civil services application form

UPSC exam 2023: The UPSC examination is one of the most competitive examinations in India. It is conducted to select candidates for various posts in the Central Government of India, such as IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), and IFS (Indian Foreign Service). Clearing the UPSC exam requires a great deal of preparation, dedication, and hard work. That's why thousands of aspirants prepare for the examination every year and strive to get through it successfully. Students coming out from the examination center after appearing in UPSC exam in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

However, the competition is tough, and even the slightest mistakes can cost the aspirant dearly. Notably, the examination is not just about taking robust preparation but also demands an error-free application process. Therefore, the aspirants must be careful and not make any mistakes while applying for the UPSC examination.

Here are some common mistakes to avoid while filling out the application form for the UPSC examination.

Not prioritizing the eligibility criteria

Considering the eligibility criteria is the foremost factor in the UPSC application process. Every candidate must check if their qualifications meet the eligibility criteria set by the UPSC commission (like nationality, age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, physical & mental health conditions, etc.).

Not reading the instructions carefully

Many aspirants tend to make the mistake of not reading the instructions carefully before filling out the application form. It is a significant step, as not following the instructions can lead to mistakes in the form, which could result in the application being rejected. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to read the instructions carefully and understand them before filling out the form.

Unnecessary haste

Many aspirants tend to rush through the application form in an effort to get it filled out quickly. It often leads to mistakes in the form, which can lead to the application being rejected. Therefore, it is vital for aspirants to take their time and fill out the form carefully to ensure that they fill in all the information correctly.

Failing to provide accurate information

Aspirants must make sure to provide accurate information in their application forms. Providing inaccurate information can result in the application getting rejected. Furthermore, providing incorrect information can also lead to disqualification from the examination. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to double-check all the information they have filled in the application form to ensure that it is accurate.

Not attaching the required documents

Aspirants must make sure to attach all the required documents along with the application form. It includes documents such as educational qualifications, experience certificates, etc. Failing to attach these documents can result in the application being rejected. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to attach all the required documents along with the application form.

Not paying the application fee

Failing to pay the application fee can also lead to the application being rejected. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to pay the required application fee before submitting the form.

Not completing the application form

The UPSC often rejects incomplete application forms. So, aspirants should complete all the sections of the application form before submitting it.

Not submitting the application form on time

The last date for submission of the application form should be noted. Applicants who fail to submit the application form on time might have their application rejected.

Final words

These are some of the significant mistakes to avoid while filling out the application for the UPSC examination. Suppose candidates can avoid the pitfalls and focus on reading the instructions carefully, taking their time to complete the form and double-checking all the information before submitting the form. In that case, they increase their chances of confidently appearing for the noble examination.

These preventive measures will ultimately help UPSC aspirants go one step closer to achieving their desired outcomes in all three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds.

(Author Sriram Srirangam is Founder, and Director of Sriram’s IAS. Views expressed here are personal.)