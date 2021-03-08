82% J&K students pass XII examinations, 3 score perfect score
- Most of the top positions were bagged by girls.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday morning declared the results of class XII examinations, in which 82% students passed.
According to the J&K education board, 46987 candidates out of the 58397, who appeared in these exams, were declared passed. The examinations were held in October-November last year amid the disruptions in academic calendar and curtailment of syllabus due to Covid19.
A total of 23,207 examinees got distinction, while 17,666 managed first division. Most top positions were bagged by the girls. Amal Sayeed enrolled at Candid Higher Secondary School, Nowgam, bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Hafsa Malik of Iqbal Memorial School also bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Irhrat Muzuffar and Zainab Qadri of Srinagar also got 100% marks in the Science stream. Last week the education board had declared results of class Xth in the Kashmir region.
