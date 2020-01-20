e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
82% JNU students have registered for the winter semester: VC

Out of 8,500 students at JNU, 82 per cent of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter semester registration as on Monday, the varsity’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Amid registration boycott by the students’ union, Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Monday said over 80 per cent of students have registered for the winter semester.

The remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since the registration is still open with a late fee, he said. “The University is putting every effort to help the willing students in registering for the winter semester. The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities,” he said.

Kumar said the University is gearing up to celebrate Republic Day. This year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of the University will be participating in a parade at the venue during the Republic Day celebrations, he said.

The students’ union has given a call to boycott registration over the issue of hostel fee hike. The registration for the winter semester had ended on January 17.

