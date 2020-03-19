e-paper
A diploma with coronavirus study offered in UP’s Chaudhary Charan Singh University

The responsibility of chalking out the curriculum for the proposed study of SARS-CoV2 has been entrusted to the heads of zoology, botany and environmental sciences departments, Vice Chancellor Prof NK Taneja said.The varsity also proposes to incorporate the study of coronavirus in three existing science courses.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Meerut
Even as the country is facing a crisis due to novel coronavirus scare, the state-run Chaudhary Charan Singh University here plans to offer study of SARS-CoV2 as part of the one-year diploma in disaster management.

The responsibility of chalking out the curriculum for the proposed study of SARS-CoV2 has been entrusted to the heads of zoology, botany and environmental sciences departments, Vice Chancellor Prof NK Taneja said.The varsity also proposes to incorporate the study of coronavirus in three existing science courses.

He pointed out that the proposed study of coronavirus would prove beneficial in the current scenario.

“The study material on coronavirus would be added to the new diploma course, which will be offered within the next two months. It would be a self-financing course, for which in-principle approval has already been given. It would be put before the Academic Council of the university for necessary approval,” the V-C said.

The course will be spread over two semesters -- studies in floods, land storms, and sea storms to be taken up in the first semester; and studies in the novel coronavirus with the help of zoology and biology departments in the second.The course fee would be decided once the requisite approvals are obtained.

