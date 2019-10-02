A go-to guide for digital marketers

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:03 IST

According to a joint study by Assocham-PwC, smartphone users in India are expected to grow to 859 million by 2022. With low-cost mobiles and easy internet accessibility, the number of internet users and regional digital content is rising. Business ecosystems will evolve with the evolving consumer needs and adoption patterns. Today businesses are reaching out to their prospective customers through digital channels like search engines, social media, email, and other websites. The growing influence of digital technologies makes Digital Marketing a career path with a lot of potential for growth. In the next 3 years, over 3 lakh opportunities will be generated in the digital industry. Universities, institutions and ed-tech platforms are catering to the rising demand by offering relevant courses and training.

Who is Digital Marketing for?

Anyone who has a penchant for data, with a knack for communicating the brand message through the right channels would make a good digital marketer. IT professionals who want to use their technical and data skills in marketing, and sales/marketing professionals in traditional roles are also prime candidates. Digital Marketing courses are also taken by fresh graduates looking to launch their careers and business owners who want to scale their businesses through online channels. To succeed in digital marketing one must have strategic and analytical thinking capabilities and should be passionate about learning. The job also demands creative and innovative ideas along which can be adapted to changing customer preferences.

Top job roles

Search/Social/Digital Marketing Analyst

A Digital Marketing Analyst is responsible for execution & monitoring marketing campaigns, mainly paid SEM, display, email marketing and Affiliate Marketing campaigns. The average salary for this role is around Rs 5 Lakhs PA but may vary depending upon experience and skills.

Digital Marketing Strategist

A digital marketing strategist develops new strategies to leverage market trends through research and data analysis, and executes those for new product development. The salary range for such roles is around 5-10 Lakhs.

Brand Marketing

A brand marketer develops solutions to meet brand objectives based on consumer insights and data. He/she also spots trends and technologies that play a defining role in consumer’s lives using necessary tools such as website, emails, social media and blogs. A digital marketing strategist can earn up to 7-8 lakhs PA on an average.

Content Strategist

A Content Strategist plans, develops, delivers and promotes relevant content based on user needs and business goals, and also measures content marketing metrics. The average salary offered for this role is around 4.5 lakhs p.a.

Performance Marketer

One needs to be good with numbers and have a sense of adventure for trying out new marketing channels to become a successful performance marketer. A performance marketer buys media, runs and optimizes campaigns, and analyses data. He/she is responsible for running campaigns on Facebook, Google, remarketing, email, and all the various digital platforms, which generates a positive ROI for the brand. The average salary offered can range from 9-10 lakhs

Social Media Manager

A social media manager’s role is to help the brand communicate and engage with its customers across various social media channels. Storytelling is the heart of social media management irrespective of the channels. The salary for this role can vary widely depending upon the expertise and skill and are in the range of 3-8 Lakhs PA.

SEO and Content Marketing

SEO and content marketing are closely related so companies look for individuals who can juggle both roles. An SEO practitioner’s responsibility is to drive organic traffic from search engines to the brand by ensuring that the brand’s pages rank high on search engines for relevant keywords. Freshers in this job role can expect a salary around 4.5 lakhs p.a.

Marketing Analyst

The role of a marketing analyst is to capture, mine, and analyse data and generate meaningful insights and pass it on to the business and marketing functions. The starting salary for this role is 4.5 Lakhs p.a.

(The author is Co-founder, Great Learning)

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:03 IST