Aadhaar not mandatory for NEET exam: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification for NEET and other all-India examinations.

A view of Supreme Court building in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said this while referring to an earlier order by which the government had undertaken that it will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification till the top court decides on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The court order came on a plea by a Gujarat resident who has challenged the CBSE circular mandating Aadhaar-only identity for those appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for undergraduate medical courses: MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

Besides Aadhaar, the candidates for NEET exams can show their passport, voter id or driving licence or give their bank account number for identity.

