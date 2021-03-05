IND USA
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
12 Indian institutes among 100 in QS World Ranking: Here’s the list

QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment. Among the 12, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in Petroleum Engineering
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Twelve Indian institutes are among the top 100 in QS World University Ranking this year. Here is all you need to know about them:

Among the 12, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked 30th in Petroleum Engineering.

IIT Bombay got 41st and IIT Kharagpur 44th rank for Minerals and Mining Engineering

IIT Kharagpur emerged as India’s top-ranking institution in Agriculture and Forestry.

It surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019.

51 subjects were ranked in 2021 under five broad subject areas across 1,453 institutions globally for the ranking.

IIT Kharagpur has been ranked second in the country in the disciplines including Environmental Sciences, Economics and Econometrics and Statistics, and Operational Research.

The institute has also been ranked among India’s top five in the disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Civil and Structural, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, Earth and Marine Sciences, Materials Science and Accounting and Finance.

The University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in Development Studies.

QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment.

The other institutions in the top 100 include IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Anna University, and O P Jindal University.

