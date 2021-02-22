25,000 private school teachers, others to protest 30% fee cut in Karnataka
- As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) said that the rally will be taken out from Bengaluru central railway station to freedom park in Bengaluru.
The protest come in the backdrop of a government order that directed private schools to slash fees for the upcoming academic year. Private schools have argued that they need money to pay its staff which parents contest, stating that most of the teachers have been sacked or have received pay cuts by the management.
“The objective of the protest is the financial distress of private education institutions, unscientific fee reduction, the imposition of a new school clause for the old schools under the COVID-19 pandemic in the name of the accreditation renewal” read statement from KPMTCC.
The private school managements have been alleging that fee cut will intensify their financial difficulties. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) told HT that despite their communications, the government has not given them any response regarding reversing the decision of fees.
“It is difficult for school managements to sustain the operations of the school, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, if fees are slashed. Tomorrow’s rally will be a show of our unity in our stand against this decision,” he said.
The government had ordered restarting on-campus classes for classes six to eight from Monday. When asked if the protest would affect the reopening of schools, Kumar said that the schools will remain shut on Tuesday, however, the Wednesday classes will be held for these sections.
At same time, the Karnataka Private Schools’ Parents’ Associations’ Coordination Committee has demanded that the government should not give in to the protests by the private schools. “If the government even considers rollback of even 1%, Parents will come out on the streets again,” the association had announced in a press note.
