Admissions Closing Soon at O.P. Jindal Global University, an ‘Institution of Eminence’ and India's Global University

Sonipat, Haryana, 10 June, 2024: O.P. Jindal Global University , a beacon of academic excellence and innovation recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is set to close admissions for its 2024 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes soon. Prospective students can choose from a wide array of 45 career-oriented programmes across 12 schools. Aspiring students can choose from over 45 programmes in disciplines such as: Law, Business, Banking and Finance, Government and Public Policy, International Affairs, Journalism and Communication, Art and Architecture, Environment and Sustainability, Psychology and Counselling, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Languages and Literature, Public Health and Human Development. The new academic year commences on August 1, 2024. Apply now and embark on a journey of academic excellence and personal growth. Recognised as India's #1 Private University by the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023, JGU offers an unparalleled academic experience. With over 45 career-defining programmes across 12 schools, students can immerse themselves in a truly international learning environment, guided by a world-class faculty of over 1100 members, many of whom are alumni of the top 200 global universities, including Ivy League institutions. Prof. Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of the University said, “JGU's commitment to interdisciplinarity empowers students to chart their own academic journey through double majors, dual degrees, and a wide range of language programmes. Further enriching this experience, JGU offers a variety of global exposure opportunities. Students can participate in short-term immersion programmes to gain a taste of different cultures and academic environments or embark on longer-term options, such as semester exchanges with JGU's strong global network of over 450 leading institutions worldwide. The university's sprawling campus, spanning over 100 acres and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a 24-hour monitored security system, provides a safe and intellectually stimulating haven for holistic growth. With an enviable 1:9 faculty-student ratio, JGU ensures personalized attention and mentorship, nurturing the next generation of global leaders.” At JGU, we believe in pushing boundaries and empowering students to become changemakers. Our interdisciplinary curriculum, focus on global exposure, and emphasis on experiential learning equip students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the 21st century. How to Apply Detailed information and application procedures can be found on the university's admissions website at https://jgu.edu.in/admissions/. With limited seats available and the application deadline fast approaching, aspiring scholars are encouraged to seize this final opportunity to secure their place at India's #1 private university. Established in 2009, JGU is a non-profit institution dedicated to fostering global citizenship and academic excellence. We are committed to providing a transformative educational experience that prepares students to make a positive impact on the world. O.P. Jindal Global University , established in 2009, is a leading non-profit institution based in Sonipat, Haryana. Recognised as an Institution of Eminence, JGU is renowned for its innovative teaching, diverse academic programmes, and strong global collaborations. JGU has over 12,500 students, 1200 full-time faculty members, and 2800 administrative staff in its fully residential campus. Over the last decade, JGU has grown into an institution that brings full-time faculty from 50 countries in the world, students from 70 countries, and has collaborated with over 450 leading institutions in 75 countries, making the learning experience truly international. JGU has been ranked as India’s number 1 Private University for three years in a row by the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023. JGU has been recognised amongst the Top 150 universities globally under the age of 50 years by the QS Young University Rankings. JGU has also been recognised in the Top 500 Universities as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. The Jindal Global Law School is ranked number 1 in India for five years in a row and is the only law school in India amongst the Global Top 100 law schools by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. .

Admissions Closing Soon at O.P. Jindal Global University, an ‘Institution of Eminence’ and India's Global University