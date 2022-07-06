Home / Education / Admissions / AILET counselling: NLU Delhi releases 1st provisional merit list for BA LLB (H)
AILET counselling: NLU Delhi releases 1st provisional merit list for BA LLB (H)

  • AILET counselling 2022: National Law University, Delhi has released the first provisional merit list of selected candidates for the B.A.LL.B (Hons) programme on July 6, 2022.
AILET counselling 2022: The merit list has been released online on the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in today.( nationallawuniversitydelhi.in)
The merit list has been released online on the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in today.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 05:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AILET counselling: National Law University, Delhi has released the first provisional merit list of selected candidates for the B.A.LL.B (Hons) programme on July 6, 2022. The merit list has been released online on the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in today.

The university has also published the waiting list for candidates who took AILET 2022. The waitlist includes application number and roll number along with marks and AIR of the candidates who have been put on hold and will be offered admission in case any of the selected candidates opt out or fails to pay the balance fee or fails to get admitted due to any other reason. The Waiting List has been issued for only those candidates who have participated in the online counselling process.

The candidates who appear in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme are requested to pay their balance fee on or before 6:00 p.m. on July 8, 2022.

If any candidate fails to do so, the offer of admission will be cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit of the concerned category from the Waiting List.

The university will activate the portal/interface for payment of balance fee & downloading of Provisional Admission Offer Letter for the provisionally selected candidates from 6:00 pm, July 6, 2022.

The result for AILET 2022 was declared on July 1, 2022. Second List of provisionally selected candidates from Waiting List will be declared on July 11, 2022.

Here is the direct link to check the merit list. Click here.

national law university law degree
