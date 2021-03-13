AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on its official website of NTA at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can login to the NTA website and view and download their score card now.
Here is the direct link to check AISSEE 2021 results
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Friday released the final answer key for the All India Sainik School Entrance Test 2021. Candidates can check AISSEE examination 2021 final answer key at aissee.nta.nic.in.
NTA conducted the AISSEE 2021 examination on February 7 in paper-pen mode at 381 centres, located in 176 Cities across India, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 of the Sainik Schools.
The provisional answer key for AISSEE 2021 was released by NTA on March 5
The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process.
School-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools.
