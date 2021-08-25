AKTU B.Arch Admission 2021-22 to be based on NATA scores, check notice here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has issued a directive for AKTU B.Arch Admission 2021-22. The admission for B.Arch courses for this academic year will be based on NATA scores. Candidates who want to take admission in Bachelor of Architecture course will have to qualify NATA to apply.

The NATA scores will be used for the admission process as well as in the counselling round. The official notice was shared by the varsity on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Qualifying NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) is mandatory for admission to B.Arch course for the session 2021-22.”

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture. The examination has two parts- first part is a paper based drawing test and the second part is an online test with multiple choice questions on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and General Aptitude Test. Nata is held as a one day examination, twice a year, across the country.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released an important notice regarding JEE Main, UPCET 2021 counselling for reserved category. As per the official notice, the benefit will be given to those candidates who will produce their reserved category certificate during the time of the counselling.