Allahabad University UGAT result out for BSc (Bio, Maths), know how to check

  • UGAT result for BSc (Bio, Maths) has been released. Candidates can login to the official website of the Allahabad University to download result.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Allahabad University has released the UGAT result for BSc bio and BSc maths subjects. Concerned candidates can login to the official website of the Allahabad University or the UGAT portal, aupravesh21.com and check the result and download the score card.

Allahabad University UGAT result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official university, allduniv.ac.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Download the UGAT result, scorecard

UGAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) in the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges, namely, Allahabad Degree College, Arya Kanya Girls Degree College, CMP Degree College, Iswar Saran Degree College, Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, Rajarshi Tandon Mahila Mahavidyalaya, S. S. Khanna Girls Degree College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji Degree College.

This year, the exam was held in both online and offline mode.

 

Thursday, November 11, 2021
