Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admissions 2025: Last date for admission extended, check revised date here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has extended the admission schedule for 2025-26 academic session. Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admissions 2025: The last date for admission has been extended. (Representative image/Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

As per an official notice issued by the board, the last date for completion of admissions is August 11, 2025.

The board stated that there will no further extension under any circumstances.

The notice, issued by Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla, reads, “In continuation of the oﬃce circulars cited under reference, all the Principals of the Government / Private Aided / Private Unaided / Co-operative /A.P. Residential / Social Welfare Residential / Tribal Welfare Residential /Incentive / A.P. Model Junior Colleges/ MJPAPBCWREIS / High School Plus and Composite Degree Colleges oﬀering two year Intermediate course in General & Vocational streams are hereby instructed to strictly adhere to the revise admission schedule for the academic year 2025-26…”

“Admissions into the 1st year Intermediate courses will conclude on 11.08.2025, without any extension under any circumstances,” it added.

The board has instructed all principals to comply with the rules and guidelines issued in earlier notices dated March 19,2025, June 12, 2025, and July 2, 2025.

Furthermore, all institutions are required to compulsorily upload the details of admitted students on the UDISE portal immediately after completion of enrolment.

It may be mentioned here that the earlier, the last date of admissions was till July 31, 2025.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.