IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 correction window opens at ibps.in, direct links to make changes here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has opened the correction window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment today, Thursday, July 31, 2025. Candidates who want to make any corrections or modify their application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 correction window opens at ibps.in, links here

Candidates can make the changes until tomorrow, Friday, August 1, 2025. However, candidates will be allowed to re-submit the application form after making the necessary corrections in the online application data as per their requirements.

As per official notification, a candidate will only be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified application once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, and no further updation will be allowed in any case. Before submission of the corrected application form, candidates to ensure that all the details are accurate.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections/modify the application form

1. Go to the official website at ibps.in.

2. On homepage, Tab on link available

3. Key in to the page and your application form will be displayed on the screen.

4. Make all the required modification in the application form

5. Pay the applicable charges online

6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future requirement.

It is also notified, Only those candidates will be allowed to make the corrections in the application form, who have already successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees within the specified period in the official portal.

The fee for making Correction in the Application form is Rs. 200/- (inclusive of GST). The correction fee is same for all candidates and will be equally applicable to all candidates irrespective of the category.

If candidate have filled multiple application form, candidates are advised to Edit only the latest application.

Candidates can check the official website of IBPS, for more such updates.