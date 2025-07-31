AIIMS CRE 2025: Last date to register for Group B and C posts at aiimsexams.ac.in today, direct link to apply

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be closing the registration window for AIIMS CRE 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Common Recruitment Examination 2025 have their last chance to submit applications at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS CRE 2025: Registrations for Group B and C posts closes on July 31, 2025.at aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC category will have to pay an application fee of ₹3000, and it is ₹2400 for SC/ST/EWS category.

Also read: IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 correction window opens at ibps.in, direct links to make changes here

Additionally, candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group.

The application fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Netbanking.

As per the schedule, the status of application form for acceptance to appear in examination will be displayed on August 7, 2025.

Also read: WBJEE Results 2025 expected to be out soon, confirms official

The Common Recruitment Examination is scheduled to be held from August 25 to August 26, 2025.

The question paper consists of 100 MCQs of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes.

Also read: NEET PG Admit Card 2025 released at natboard.edu.in, direct link to download here

AIIMS CRE 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for AIIMS CRE by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for AIIMS CRE 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.

5. Download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS.