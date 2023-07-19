AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins on July 24 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule. The registration process for APEAPCET admissions (M.P.C Stream) will begin on July 24 and will end on August 3, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins on July 24(Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres will be done from July 25 to August 4, 2023. Candidates can exercise the web options from August 3 to August 8, 2023. The change of options for the candidates will be available on August 9, 2023.

The allotment of seats will be done and displayed on August 12, 2023. The allotment will be placed after 6 pm. Candidates can self report at college from August 13 to August 14, 2023. Classwork will commence on August 16, 2023.

The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2023, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses can apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself first and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of processing fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site.

The seats are available in University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.