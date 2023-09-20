AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase releasing tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result on September 21, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for final phase counselling. Candidates can check the result on the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase releasing tomorrow

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the website after 6 pm. The self reporting and reporting at college can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result by following the steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final phase registration process was started on September 14 and ended on September 15, 2023. The web options was exercised from September 14 to September 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

