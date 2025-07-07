AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration, fee payment begins, link to apply

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or APSCHE has started the online counselling process for undergraduate admissions through the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2025). Candidates who have passed AP EAMCET 2025 can apply for the counselling process at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration, fee payment starts(Official website, screenshot)

As per the AP EAMCET counselling schedule, candidates can pay the fee and apply online up to July 16.

Online verification of certificates at notified help centres will be done up to July 17, APSCHE said.

Candidates can exercise their web options up from July 13 to 18. They can change their web options on July 19.

Seat allotment result for the first phase of AP EAMCET counselling will be announced on July 22.

Candidates need to report at allotted colleges for admission between July 23 and 26. Classes for this batch will begin on August 4.

Here is the detailed notification.

The processing fee for AP EAMCET counselling is ₹1200 for OC/BC candidates and ₹600 for SC/ST candidates.

To apply for AP EAMCET counselling, candidates must pass the Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (45 per cent for OCs and 40 per cent for reserved categories).

Candidates should also be Indian nationals and satisfy the local / non-local status requirements.

Admission to 85 per cent seats in each course will be reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be open for local/non-local candidates.

For admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering (including technology) and pharmacy, candidates must be at least 16 years old on December 31, 2025.

For the Pharm D course, candidates should have completed 17 years of age on December 31, 2025. The maximum eligible age for obtaining a tuition fee reimbursement is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates (on July 1, 2025).