AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow; where to apply, important dates

The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) have released the official notification for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025. Candidates who have passed the entrance test can apply for the online counselling process at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The registration process will begin tomorrow, July 7. These are the important dates for the first phase of counselling that candidates should know:

Payment of processing fee cum registration for AP EAMCET counselling: July 7 to 16.

Online verification of uploaded certificates at the notified helpline centres: July 7 to 17.

Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates: July 13 to 18

Change of web options: July 19

Seat allotment result: July 22

Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: July 23 to 26.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate examination with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry level (5% for OCs and40% for reserved categories are eligible for admission. In addition,

Candidates shall be Indian nationals.

Satisfy the local / non-local status requirements.

Admission to 85 per cent of the seats in each course will be reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be unreserved seats for local/non-local candidates.

Candidates should be at least 16 years old on December 31, 2025 for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Engineering (including Technology ) and Pharmacy.

For the Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course, candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2025. The maximum eligible age for obtaining a tuition fee reimbursement is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2025.

The processing fee for AP EAMCET counselling is Rs1200 for OC/BC and ₹600 for SC/ST candidates.

For more details, check the notification here.