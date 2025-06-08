AP EAPCET Results 2025 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download result here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has declared the AP EAPCET 2025 results on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET Results 2025 have been released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Candidates can click on the direct link given here to check their result as well as rank card.

Candidates will also be able to download the AP EAPCET Rank Cards.

Notably, the AP EAPCET examination was held on May 19 and 20, 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and from May 21 to May 27 for Engineering courses.

For the engineering course, the question paper included 160 questions, 80 of which were of Mathematics, 40 of Physics, and 40 of Chemistry.

All questions were objective (multiple-choice) only, and each carried one mark.

For Agriculture and Pharmacy course, the question paper consisted of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry.

All questions were of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

The registration process for AP EAPCET 2025 concluded on April 24, 2025. The AP EAMCET hall tickets were available for download from May 12, 2025.

AP EAPCET Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET Results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the AP EAPCET 2025 tab.

3. On the next page, click on the link to download the AP EAPCET Results 2025.

4. Enter your credentials (Registration Number and EAPCET hall ticket number), and submit.

5. Check your result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.