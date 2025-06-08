Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 has been released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, has released the Bihar ITICAT Admit card 2025 on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 is released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.
Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025

Notably, the board will conduct the examination on June 15, 2025, across various centres in Bihar.  Online registrations for Bihar ITICAT 2025 began on March 6, 2025 and closed on May 24, 2025. 

Candidates must note that it is essential to carry their hall tickets on the examination day. Failure to do so will prevent any candidate from entering the exam hall. 

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bihar ITICAT 2025.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
