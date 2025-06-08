COMEDK Counselling Notification 2025: Registrations begin tomorrow at comedk.org, check important details

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the official notification for COMEDK Counselling 2025. Candidates who qualified in the common entrance test will be able to register for the counselling process on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK Counselling Notification 2025: Registration process will begin from June 9, 2025 at comedk.org. The details are given here. (HT file)

Registration window for COMEDK Counselling 2025 will open on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 4 PM and will close on June 18, 2025, at 2 PM.

Eligibility criteria:

As per the official notification, candidates should meet the following requirements to register for COMEDK Counselling 2025:

The candidate should have passed in 2nd PUC / 12th Standard examination with English as one of the Languages and obtained a minimum of 45% of marks in aggregate with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry / Bio-Technology /Biology / Electronics / Computer Science (40% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State only). Relaxation in minimum academic eligibility (i.e. 45% to 40%) is applicable only to Karnataka Candidates. For admission to 1st year of 5 year B.Arch degree course for the academic session 2025-26, the candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with either Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational subject/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Informatics Practices/Engineering Graphics/Business Studies with at least 45% marks (40% in case of SC/ST/OBC) in aggregate or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45% marks in aggregate (40% in case of SC/ST/OBC). The candidate should qualify an Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted either by NTA (i.e. JEE) or NATA conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The above eligibility criteria also apply to B. Plan and B. Design.

Tuition fee:

As per the notification, there are two types of upper limit of tuition fee. The tuition fee for the academic year 2025-26 is:

₹ 2,81,100/- ₹ 2,00,000/-

Additionally, the tuition fee along with the “Other fees” will be collected by COMEDK during the counseling.

There is a cap on the skill lab fees that will be collected by individual colleges apart from the University fees.

Notably, the consortium had released the COMEDK Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) was held on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

COMEDK Counselling Registration 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for COMEDK Counselling 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at comedk.org. On the home page, go to candidate login section. Enter your Application Number and Password. Next, click on ‘Counselling Registration’ tab. Verify your details and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 2,000 to take part in the counselling. After successful payment, go back to the application form. Upload necessary documents and submit the application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK 2025.