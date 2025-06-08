Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 Out: Direct link to download Architecture Aptitude Test result

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2025 11:24 AM IST

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 is declared. The direct link to download Architecture Aptitude Test result is given below. 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced AAT 2025 results on Sunday, June 8. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2025 can now check and download their results on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 has been released. Candidates can click on the direct link to download Architecture Aptitude Test result.
JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 has been released. Candidates can click on the direct link to download Architecture Aptitude Test result.

Candidates can check their AAT results by logging in to the candidate portal using their JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. 

Direct link to download JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025

Notably, the JEE Advanced AAT 2025 was conducted on June 5, 2025 in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates who have qualified AAT can now apply for admission to the B.Arch. program offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.

Candidates qualifying in AAT can now register for the JoSAA Counselling process.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025: Steps to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their AAT results: 

  1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025.
