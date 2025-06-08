Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admission schedule revised, final merit list to be released on June 11, check important dates here

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has revised the date for releasing the general final merit list 2025. As per the official website, the final merit list will now be published on June 11, 2025. Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admission schedule has been revised. Check important details here.

Once released, candidates who applied for the admission process can check the final merit list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Earlier, the final merit was scheduled to be released on June 8, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, following are the important events:

1. June 7 to June 9, 2025:

a) Submission of Objections / correction requests in the Provisional General Merit List (if any) through “Grievance Redressal” in student login

b) Online Redressal of Grievances / Correction requests, by the concerned Deputy Director of Education.

c) Finalization of Grievances Redressal by the concerned Deputy Director of Education

2. June 11, 2025:

Finalization of general merit list

3. June 12 to 14, 2025

Zero-round quota admission

4. June 17, 2025

Preparation of merit list for Cap Round 1

5. June 26, 2025

Display of Junior College Allotment for Cap Round 1

6. June 27 to July 3, 2025

Admission of students at allotted colleges

7. July 7, 2025

Display of vacancy for Regular Round 2

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to check final merit list

Candidates can check the final merit list by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 general merit list.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the provisional list displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Notably, the admission process for Class 11 is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

It may be mentioned here that the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra had earlier extended the last date to register for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 till June 5, 2025.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.