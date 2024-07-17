AP EAMCET round 1 allotment result out, steps to check allotment order at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the seat allotment result for the first round of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) counselling. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET seat allotment results on the official website of the council, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 Round 1seat allotment result live updates AP EAMCET round 1 allotment results are out, Here are the steps to check allotment order at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates need to use their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth to check the AP EAMCET allotment results.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2024: Direct link

AP EAMCET 2024: Steps to check seat allotment result

Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Open the AP EAPCET allotment result link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Check your result and download the allotment order.

As per the counselling schedule, self-reporting and reporting at colleges will be done from July 17 to 22 and classes will begin from July 19, 2024.

This year, a total of 3,62,851 candidates were registered for the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture entrance test, of whom 3,39,139 took the test.

Of the total candidates who appeared in AP EAMCET 2024, 2,58,373 were registered for Engineering, and the remaining 80,766 were for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams.

JNTU Kakinada, who conducted the exam on behalf of the APSCHE prepared the ranks by giving 75 per cent weightage to the entrance test marks and 25 per cent to the Intermediate examination scores.