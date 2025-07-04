Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ECET 2025 Counselling on July 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Registration begins at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here(HT file)

The last date to apply for the counselling round is July 8, 2025. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Help line centres from July 4 to July 9, 2025.

The web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025. The change of web options for the candidates can be done on July 11, 2025. Once freezed, the candidates cannot modify their options further. In case of any candidates clicks on Freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes/modifications.

The seat allotment result will be released on July 13, 2025.

As per the official schedule, candidates can self report to the colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP ECET 2025 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can apply online through credit card/ debit card/net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.

Official Schedule Here