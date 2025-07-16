Department of Technical Education has released AP ECET Counselling 2025 final phase schedule. Candidates who want to check the final phase detailed notification can find it on the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET Counselling 2025: Final phase schedule released at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, check dates here

As per the official notice, the online payment of processing fee cum registration will begin on July 18 and will end on July 19, 2025. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres will be done from July 18 to July 19, 2025.

Candidates can exercise the web options from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The options can be changed on July 21, 2025. The final phase seat allotment result will be announced on July 22, 2025.

All those candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the colleges from July 23 to July 25, 2025 and the classes will commence on July 23, 2025.

AP ECET Counselling 2025: How to apply for final phase

To apply online for the final phase, candidates can follow the steps given below.

⦁ Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

⦁ Click on AP ECET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

⦁ A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

⦁ Once done, fill the application form.

⦁ Make the payment of application fee.

⦁ Click on submit and download the page.

⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The payment of the processing fee can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.