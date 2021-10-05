Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET Rank Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
admissions

AP ECET Rank Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

AP ECET Rank Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download(HT FILE)
AP ECET Rank Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU will release AP ECET Rank Card 2021 on October 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. The result was declared on October 1, 2021. 

The student will be ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) based on the marks obtained by him/her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc. (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 Examination. Candidates can download the rank card through these simple steps given below. 

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your rank will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the rank card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at the APECET [FDH & B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 by any candidate claiming to belong to SC/ST category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ecet ap ecet rank card ap ecet exam + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out