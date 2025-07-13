AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Seat allotment result releasing today

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP ECET seat allotment result 2025 on July 13, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The self-reporting and reporting at college can be done from July 14 to July 17, 2025. The classwork will commence on July 14, 2025....Read More

Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP ECET seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

This web counselling is held for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2025-26. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment result, direct link and more.