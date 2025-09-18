AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 seat allotment results released, direct link to check here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025. Candidates who participated in the round 1 counselling for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges can check the allotment results on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com. AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The Phase 1 seat allotment results have been released, Candidates can check via the direct link below.

Candidates can check their allotment order by logging on the portal.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat need to report at their respective institutes with the necessary documents for verification.

Notably, the council had stated in an official notice that seat allotment is based on merit and the order of preferences. “The highest priority is given to preferences frozen from among the colleges visited, in the order of last college receiving first priority followed by the college which is second last visited, i.e., last becomes first and first becomes the last. The options exercised directly on the OAMDC portal will be of the lowest priority.”

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment results

Candidates can check the AP OAMDC Round 1 seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com. On the home page, go to the candidate login section. Enter the credentials to login, and submit. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen. Download the seat allotment result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.