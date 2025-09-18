Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 on September 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 13217 PO, Clerk posts ends on September 21, apply at ibps.in

The Pre-Exam Training will be held in November 2025 and call letters can be downloaded in November/December 2025.

The prelims exam will be held in November/December and the result will be announced in December 2025 or January 2026. Call letters for the Mains examination will be issued in December/January and and the exam will be held in December or February.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the recruitment process candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.The IBPS RRB SO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.