AP PGECET admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download hall tickets

AP PGECET 2021 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGECET is scheduled to be held on September 27, 28 and 29 from 10am to 12 noon and from 3pm to 5pm.

The AP PGECET-2021 will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of the APSCHE for the academic year 2021-2022 for admission into M.Tech./M.Pharm./Pharm.D(PB) courses in University engineering/pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Direct link to download hall ticket of AP PGECET 2021

How to download hall ticket of AP PGECET 2021:

Visit he official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

Submit registration number and date of birth. Select exam paper for entrance test.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Direct link to check exam schedule