AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase out at polycet.ap.gov.in, direct link here
AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase has been released. The direct link to check results is given here.
Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase on July 27, 2025. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can find the direct link on the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.
The self joining and reporting at college is available from July 28 to July 30, 2025. The classwork will commence on July 10, 2025.
Direct link to check AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result
AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on AP POLYCET 2025 login link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The final phase registration process commenced on July 17 and concluded on July 19, 2025. The certificate verification was done from July 18 to July 20, 2025 and web options entry was done from July 18 to July 21, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
