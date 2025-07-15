AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Final phase schedule out at polycet.ap.gov.in, check dates here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Final phase schedule out at polycet.ap.gov.in

The online processing fee payment can be done from July 17 to July 19, 2025. The certificate verification and option entry will be done from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The change of web options can be done on July 21, 2025. The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 23, 2025.

The self-reporting and reporting at college will be done from July 24 to July 26, 2025.

All the candidates who have not paid processing fee in first phase are instructed to pay processing fee from July 17, 2025 onwards. The processing fee is ₹700/- for OC and BC and ₹250/- for SC and ST candidates. Processing fee can be paid through online using credit card or debit card or through internet banking or UPI payment.

In this final phase the Options given in first Phase will not be considered for allotment and candidates have to exercise options afresh.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: How to make final phase fee payment

To make the payment of application fee, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 final phase link available on the home page.

3. A new oage will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

