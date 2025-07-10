AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Results 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for AP POLYCET 2025 on Wednesday, July 10, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at polycet.ap.gov.in, check via direct link here

Candidates will need to enter their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth to check the seat allotment result.

What's next for candidates

With the declaration of the seat allotment results, candidates will now have to report at the allotted colleges between July 10 to 14, 2025.

Classes will commence from July 10, 2025, according to the official schedule.

Candidates must note here that the tuition fee payable after allotment is ₹4700 for government and aided polytechnics and ₹25000 per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges. .

In addition, the reimbursement of tuition fee in respect of all eligible candidates will be as per the orders issued by Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time.

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Steps to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.