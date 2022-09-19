Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2022: Last date to register on apdhte.nic.in

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education Arunachal Pradesh (AP DHTE) will close the application process for AP NEET Counselling 2022 today, September 19. Candidates who have qualified NEET and want to apply for admission to 85% state quota medical seats of Arunachal Pradesh can apply on apdthe.nic.in.

A list of registered candidates who are eligible to participate in AP NEET counselling 2022 will be published on September 21. After that, they can complete other steps of the counselling process.

Choice filling and locking can be completed from September 18-21, as per the schedule. First round seat allotment results will be announced on September 23.

Selected candidates can report for admission from September 24 to 26.

The second round of Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling will be completed between September 27 and 30.

For AP NEET counselling 2022 information brochure, link and more, click here.

Meanwhile, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) who conducts AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to release the schedule for it. Candidates are advised to visit mcc.nic.in regularly for the latest updates.