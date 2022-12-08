AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 round 2 provisional result out, final result today

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce final results of the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 today, December 8. Candidates can check it on aaccc.gov.in, once released.

The counselling committee on Wednesday announced provisional result for the second round of AYUSH NEET and invited feedback.

“Provisional result of Round 2 of AACCC UG Counseling is available on the AACCC-UG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Final result will be uploaded on the portal on 08.12.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 08.12.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in),” AACCC said.

“After declaration of final result, candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for admission procedure,” it added.

Selected candidates can report for admission between December 9 and 27, 2022.