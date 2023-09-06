News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 02:31 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing on September 7, 2023.

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will release AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result on the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the reporting at allotted institute can be done from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional result has been released for Round 1 on September 6. Candidates can inform o AACCC, M/o Ayush in case of any discrepancy till 5 pm of September 6, 2023 through email- counselling-ayush@gov.in. After the declaration of the final result, candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from the AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for the admission procedure.

